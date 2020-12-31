Sykesville residents Dan and Kat Eckhart peer into future, unveil predictions for 2021

The Carroll County couple dabbles in many aspects of magic and mysticism, from mind-reading and mentalism to seances and psychic readings. The Eckharts provide entertainment for private parties and events, and they garnered publicity in February 2019 by predicting some of the headlines in the Carroll County Times. For their next challenge, Dan Eckhart said they aimed to go over an entire year and come up with their best guesses as to what will happen in such aspects as global, national and personal events, politics, health and wealth.