Dairy study funded by grant suggests queso is the way to go for struggling farmers in Carroll

“For the farmers managing the 353 remaining Maryland dairy farms, 24 of which are in Carroll County, the priority has been finding ways to determine their own destinies as opposed to being at the mercy of fluctuating milk prices. A small group of Carroll County dairy farmers tapped into this desire to better their situation by developing the idea of creating a collaborative effort to process milk to sell directly to consumers at retail prices, instead of just accepting the wholesale milk price, which is set on the federal level," the release states.