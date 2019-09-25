Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Carroll County Dairy Farmers Sep 25, 2019 | 1:25 PM A visit with local dairy farmer Gary Dell at his farm. Feature on the struggles of dairy farmers, how they're adapting to make up for decreased sales or, in some cases, just shutting down. Next Gallery PHOTOS Rock Steady Boxing Program Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Reflections of Carroll's Past - September 2019 2h Pets Available for Adoption - Week of 9/23/19 CJ Luckey Apple Harvest at Baugher's Two-alarm fire in Hampstead Pets Available for Adoption - Week of September 16, 2019 Ninth Annual Day for Book Lovers Commemorating 9/11 anniversary in Carroll County