Westminster woman charged in husband’s death now being held at Carroll County Detention Center

A Westminster woman who was charged last week with first- and second-degree murder in the death of her husband, has been transported to Carroll County and is being held without bail in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Gail Joy D’Anthony, 76, of the 300 block of Royer Road in Westminster, was arrested June 21 in Cumberland and waived a bail review hearing Friday in Allegany County. She was transported Friday to Carroll County, according to court documents.

D’Anthony is charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m., July 19, in Carroll County District Court.

According to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, John D’Anthony III, 72, of Westminster, was pronounced dead on March 1, after officers with the Westminster Police Department and emergency medical personnel were called to his home for a report of a cardiac arrest.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy determined that he suffered extensive injuries, including blunt force trauma throughout his body, lacerations to his mouth, a broken neck, a broken right rib, two black eyes and large contusions to his hands and forearms, the news release said. The medical examiner determined that John D’Anthony’s injuries were not the result of a fall or a natural death and ruled his death a homicide.

The news release said that while detectives investigated the case, a witness told them that Gail D’Anthony confessed to killing her husband by pushing him to the ground and beating him with a cane.

There is no lawyer listed for D’Anthony in court documents.