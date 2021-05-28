Commissioners roundup: Carroll County approves nearly $200K for culvert repair; senior centers fully reopening; VAC assists on 3,100 vet claims

Carroll County commissioners at their meeting Thursday approved using a current term contract to repair nine culverts throughout the county, costing nearly $200,000.
As part of the Pavement Management program, the county’s Department of Public Works has identified several culverts that need to be repaired. Three of these culverts are part of the fiscal year 2020 program and six are part of the FY21 program. The county’s term contractor, Proshot Concrete, Inc, provided two proposals to provide wire-reinforced structural shotcrete lining to the inverts of the pipes as well as sealing the pipe joints.
While the set of three will cost $99,713, the set of six will cost $99,209.
Christopher Letnaunchyn, P. E. bureau chief at the department, told commissioners the “culverts were identified as needing repairs to ensure they continue to function as designed.”
The work that will be completed includes traffic control, stream diversions, cleaning and debris removal, installing shotcrete lining and patching repairs to culverts.
“This allows us to repair the existing pipe without having to dig up the roadway and replace the entire pipe,” Letnaunchyn said, noting this method of repairing the culverts is a big money-saver and will have the least impact on the traveling public.
He said those culverts in the FY20 program are located at Twin Arch Road, King Arthur Court and Warfieldsburg Road. Culverts in FY21 program are found at Brown Road, Shiloh Road, Fairmount Road, Hanover Road, Trevanion Road and Springdale Road.
“Proshot has completed similar work for us in the county in the past,” he said.
“How many miles total are we talking about?” Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, asked.
Letnaunchyn replied the first contract contains 217 linear feet of pipe and the second contains 365 feet.
Senior and community centers resume operations
Effective June 1, all five Senior and Community Centers in Carroll County will resume operations five days per week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a county news release. Registered members will not be required to schedule appointments to attend the centers or scheduled activities.
Card members are not required to be vaccinated to attend centers. Masks are recommended for individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination but will not be required. Wellness checks will also not be required, although, if an individual is not feeling well, it is recommended they do not attend the center.
Each facility will begin offering additional activities including card playing and pool with the pool rooms being limited to the number of individuals playing at the pool tables. Leagues and tournaments will not be held right now but instead will be incorporated by the end of the summer.
While grab-and-go meals will continue, congregate meals will resume by the end of the summer.
Senior center volunteers interested in resuming their volunteer activities should contact their senior center manager.
Veteran program obtains $35 million of benefits since inception
At the Veterans Advisory Council meeting last week, staff announced the Veteran Services Program of Carroll County has submitted over 3,100 claims to assist at least 1,400 veterans and/or their family members in obtaining more than $35 million in benefits since the inception of the program.
The $35 million includes several types of benefits awarded to veterans and their families, according to a county news release. Compensation claims are awarded to any veteran for disabilities, diseases, or injuries incurred or aggravated during military service and that continue to have residual effects in the present time. When a veteran dies from a service-connected disability, the surviving spouse is entitled to a monthly compensation award called Dependency and Indemnity Compensation.
Wartime veterans who qualify for a Veterans Affairs monthly pension and lastly, surviving spouses of wartime veterans who qualify, receive a survivor’s pension. In addition, the assistance amount also includes one-time payments associated with burial expenses obtained for a family to help with the cost of burial. The program also assisted numerous Veterans enrolling into the VA Medical Centers to obtain affordable health care.
“Over $35 million veterans assistance is an incredibly impressive number and our Veterans Services Program proves every day why they are an award-winning program and a jewel for the county,” Rothstein stated in the release. “Our community wraps its arms around veterans and their families like no other. This is another reason why I am proud to be a Carroll countian.”
Veterans or families of veterans seeking assistance should contact the Veteran Services Program located within the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities by calling 410-386-3800 or emailing carrollveterans@carrollcountymd.gov. Currently, appointments are required for in-person appointments.
