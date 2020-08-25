Amazon van driver was at fault for train crash near Hampstead, police say

The driver, a 49-year-old man with a Baltimore address, was issued two citations for failing to reduce his speed at a railroad crossing and failing to yield at an intersection yield sign, Cpl. Jon Light, spokesman for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday. The train crossing, which is located near Hampstead at Greenmount Church Road near Md. 30, has yield and railroad crossing signs, but no gates or flashing lights, Light said.