Amazon van driver was at fault for train crash near Hampstead, police say

By
Carroll County Times
Aug 25, 2020 4:05 PM
Police investigate the scene of a crash involving a van and a freight train at the intersection of Greenmount Church Road and the CSX Railway near Hanover Pike in Greenmount Monday.
A man driving an Amazon delivery van failed to yield before crossing railroad tracks in Greenmount on Monday afternoon, causing a collision, police have determined.

The driver, a 49-year-old man with a Baltimore address, was issued two citations for failing to reduce his speed at a railroad crossing and failing to yield at an intersection yield sign, Cpl. Jon Light, spokesman for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday. The train crossing, which is located near Hampstead at Greenmount Church Road near Md. 30, has yield and railroad crossing signs, but no gates or flashing lights, Light said.

The van’s driver was transported to Carroll Hospital with minor injuries, and there was superficial damage to the CSX train, which was headed north when it struck the passenger side of the van, causing it to roll onto its side. No one aboard the train was injured.

An Amazon spokesperson could not immediately answer questions Tuesday relating to the driver and the company’s policies for drivers.

