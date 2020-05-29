Carroll Community College graduate turned her military training into college credit

For others looking to go from college to the military, she said, “It’s a great idea to do your two years in community college before you go because you get so much life experience. I do commend the people that go straight out of high school into the military. I know that I wasn’t ... personally I wasn’t ready to do it. But I feel like taking extra time after high school before going in, and also taking the time to explore your interests, it helped me a lot.”