‘Ink Master’ finale to feature Creepy Jason, tattooer from Carroll County

Hampstead tattoo artist Creepy Jason, also known as Jason Lynn, was revealed as one of the three finalists of the Paramount Network competition show “Ink Master" on Tuesday night.
In the finale, to be aired 10 p.m. EST on Sept. 24, he will face off against Laura Marie and Dani Ryan. The stakes are a $100,000 prize, an editorial feature in “Inked” magazine and all the associated glory of the title “Ink Master.”
He did a Facebook Live interview from Las Vegas with his fellow finalists after the show aired Tuesday night. He sported a Hawaiian shirt and bucket hat combo that he dubbed “Creeper S. Thompson" and expressed a confident attitude going into the finale.
“I’m probably one of the few people who came here to win,” he said when the coaches asked him why he thought he could win. “There were a lot of people who were just happy to be here, to be given the opportunity to be on ‘Ink Master,' but I am one of the people here to [expletive] win."
In a previous interview with the Times, Lynn talked about using his well-rounded tattoo experience to his advantage.
"Just being in this small-town environment and working by myself for a long time, I took everything that walked in the door … whatever it was, and I tried to give the client what they wanted,” he said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why they liked me on the show because I’m not a one-trick-pony tattooer.”
For the episode that narrowed the field down to the final three, artists competed in a tattoo “marathon,” completing four pieces back to back in 90 minutes each on the same person, known in show lingo as human canvases.
“Ink Master” Creepy Jason’s work can be found on Instagram at www.instagram.com/creepy_jason.