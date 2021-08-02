Westminster man hospitalized after head-on car crash Friday on Bachmans Valley Road in Carroll County

A Westminster man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after being involved in a two-car crash on Friday, according to police.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with officers from Manchester Police and fire and rescue personnel, responded to the intersection of Bachmans Valley Road and East Saw Mill Road for the report of the crash around 6:30 p.m.
Jon Light, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the initial investigation of the crash indicated a 1996 Ford Explorer, driven by a 77-year-old man from Westminster, was traveling east on Bachmans Valley when he attempted to turn left onto East Saw Mill, but did not yield to a 2015 Dodge Durango traveling west on Bachmans Valley.
The Dodge was driven by a 46-year-old woman from Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, who also had a juvenile male passenger in the car, Light said.
The collision was head-on, Light said. The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to the shock trauma center for further care. The occupants of the Dodge Durango sustained minor injuries and were released from the scene, according to police.
Light did not respond to a request for an update to the 77-year-old’s condition as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Westminster Volunteer Fire Department reported to its Facebook page that it took approximately 20 minutes to extract the man from the Ford Explorer.