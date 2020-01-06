A Catonsville man, Willy Hollimon, Jr., 87, died following a single-vehicle crash near Md. 140 (Taneytown Pike) and Tyrone Road on Friday evening.
Preliminary crash investigation suggests that the Hollimon’s sedan left the road and struck a tree. Investigators believe he may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police (MSP).
Emergency crews responded just before 11 p.m. and Hollimon was taken by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He died Saturday at the hospital, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.