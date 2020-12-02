Manchester crash leaves two with injuries, one could be life threatening

A crash on Md. 496 left a man with potential life-threatening injuries, according to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Wine and Hoover Mill roads in Manchester. The crash caused an electric pole to go down and all lanes to be closed for about two hours.
Major Charles Rapp with the sheriff’s office said both subjects were taken to the hospital. One driver was “ejected from the car” and will undergo surgery after sustaining potentially life-threatening injuries, he said. The other driver was unable to be interviewed but didn’t appear to have life threatening injuries, he added.
There were “heavy yaw marks” on the road, Rapp said, which led police to assume speed was a factor. He said the driver could have lost control of the car and slid sideways on the road when braking. He said the accident is still under investigation.
Rapp said said all lanes were reopened before the morning rush.