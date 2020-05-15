Motorcyclist hits dump truck in Westminster, police say, temporarily closing all lanes on Md. 140

On Friday afternoon, a crash occurred on Md. 140 between a dump truck and a motorcyclist, temporarily closing all lanes.
The accident occurred on Md. 140 between Reese Drive and Malcolm Drive at about 1:15 p.m. as the motorcyclist was traveling west on Md. 140 when a dump truck was making a U-turn from east to west, according to Maryland State Police spokesperson Ron Snyder. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the dump truck, he said.
Snyder did not comment on the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries but said the motorcyclist was a male who was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. The dump truck driver was not injured, and no others were involved in the crash.
All lanes were closed after the accident, according to a tweet from the Maryland State Highway Administration. The roadway was reopened at about 2:55 p.m.
Snyder also could not comment on what other agencies responded to the incident.