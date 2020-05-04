Blood of those recovered from COVID-19 could ‘head the disease off at the pass’

In the early 20th century, when physicians were faced with outbreaks of viral diseases such as measles, polio and the 1918 Spanish flu for which they had no vaccines available, “They noticed that if they took blood from somebody who recovered and they isolated part of the blood, the clear part, called the plasma, that there was something in there that could be infused into somebody else and help them fight the disease,” Durand said. “Another word for recovered was convalescent — they used to have convalescent homes, so this is a historical word we don’t use much anymore — and this is called convalescent plasma.”