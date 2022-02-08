Nine more Carroll County residents die due to coronavirus as hospital’s patient count gets ‘significantly lower’

Nine Carroll County residents died this week due to COVID-19, according to county health department data, even as local hospitals are finally seeing some relief in the number of cases they are treating since the height of the latest COVID-19 case surge.
As of Tuesday, Carroll Hospital had 147 total patients, 11 of whom had tested positive for COVID-19. In the Critical Care Unit, 10 patients were being cared for, one of whom is COVID positive. Eight critical care patients are using ventilators, and one patient outside the unit is also on a ventilator.
The hospital reported that seven of the 11 patients with COVID-19 had not been vaccinated.
“We are very pleased that our number of COVID patients is significantly lower than it was a few weeks ago,” Garrett Hoover, president of Carroll Hospital, said Tuesday. “It has provided our staff with some relief.”
Hoover said the decrease in caseload has allowed the hospital to reopen outpatient services that had been temporarily closed, as well as fully ramp up elective surgeries.
“We have seen many ups and downs with the pandemic, so we strongly urge people to continue taking the proper precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19,” such as wearing masks in public places and social distancing, Hoover said.
Carroll County’s positivity rate was 9.97% as of Tuesday, a decrease from last week but still a level of “high transmission,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 291 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Carroll County for the week ending on Tuesday. The county’s overall case count to date is 20,170.
The Carroll County Health Department offers a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Agriculture Center in Westminster, where they are able to offer about 280 tests each day. Tests at the Ag Center do not require an appointment.
The drive-thru site is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. For updated information, visit cchd.maryland.gov/covidtesting or call 410-876-4848.
The health department is also hosting vaccination clinics at Carroll Community College for residents age 12 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for COVID-19 are available. Registration is at https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links/.
Clinics at the college will be held 3:30-7:30 p.m on Feb. 9, 16 and 17, 2-5 p.m. on Feb. 11, 3:30-7 p.m. on Feb 24 and 10 a.m. -1 p.m. on Feb 26.
In partnership with the health department, the Carroll County Public Library system has been distributing free COVID-19 home-test kits at branches and its headquarters. Those interested should check the library website at https://library.carr.org or call 410-386-4488 for current distribution details.
Test kits also may be requested through the federal government online at covidtests.gov. One set of four tests is available per mailing address.
If an individual tests positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test kit, the Maryland Department of Health is asking for results to be submitted to covidlink.maryland.gov/selfreport.