Eight COVID-19 cases reported at Lorien Taneytown; Carroll has 2nd-highest week for community cases

Five residents and three staff members of Lorien Taneytown have tested positive for COVID-19, the most new cases at an elder care facility in Carroll County in five months.
In all, 31 confirmed cases were announced Monday by the Carroll County Health Department. Eight of those were community cases dating to last week for a preliminary weekly total of 98. The only week since the onset of the pandemic in which Carroll County saw more new community cases was the week beginning July 26, when a record 108 were recorded.
The other 15 community cases reported Monday count for this week.
The last time more than eight new cases were recorded at any of Carroll’s congregate living facilities was on June 21, when 21 positive tests were announced at the Sykesville Correctional Institute. In terms of senior living facilities, the last outbreak larger than this one occurred when 24 new cases were reported at Westminster Healthcare Center on June 2, according to health department data collected by the Times.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 2.90% through Sunday after reaching a three-month high last week. The statewide rate rose to 3.94%.
Ten new probable cases were announced, bringing that total to 132. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
To date, 1,463 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, unchanged from Friday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic remained at 133.
McDaniel College has seen 19 members of its campus community test positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 2,586 tests conducted since Aug. 14.
Of the 1,625 community members to test positive in Carroll, 33 are younger than 10 years old; 199 are in the 10-19 range; 337 are 20-29 years old; 202 are 30-39; 235 are 40-49; 325 are 50-59; 185 are 60-69; 67 are 70-79; 40 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 843 of the positive tests, and men 782.
According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 2,321 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 794 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 584, Mount Airy with 277, Manchester with 153, Hampstead with 118, Finksburg with 114, Taneytown with 94, New Windsor with 54, Marriottsville with 38, Woodbine with 33, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 22. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.