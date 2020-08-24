Carroll sees fewest community cases of COVID-19 in a week since June

According to health department data, Westminster has the most total cases in Carroll, with 557 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 431, Mount Airy with 208, Manchester with 119, Finksburg with 74, Hampstead with 65, Taneytown with 62 New Windsor with 38, Keymar with 28, Woodbine and Marriottsville with 18 each, and Union Bridge with 16. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.