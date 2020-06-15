Eleven new COVID-19 cases, one fatality, reported in Carroll County

According to health department data, Westminster has seen the most cases in Carroll, with 356 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 239, Mount Airy with 170, Manchester with 80, Hampstead with 87, Taneytown with 35, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.