Eleven new COVID-19 cases, one fatality, reported in Carroll County

Eleven Carroll countians tested positive for COVID-19 and one of the disease since Friday, according to Carroll County Health Department data released on Monday afternoon.
That’s the most cases reported by the health department, which announced new data each weekday, since June 4, but it’s the second-fewest on the first day after a weekend since March. Seven cases were announced last Monday, June 8, and 26 were reported last week, the lowest total for a week since March.
Six of the cases Monday were from congregate living facilities as two residents at Longview Nursing Home in Manchester, and one resident each at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville, Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield and Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy tested positive, as did a staff member at Longview.
The person who died was from Brinton Woods, which has seen 31 resident cases, five staff cases (one Carroll County resident) and four fatalities.
There have now been 1,021 cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County, with 567 of those being residents or staff members of congregate living facilities. Carroll has seen 119 deaths, 106 from the living facilities.
Two outbreaks at facilities in Carroll were being closed as inactive Monday because it has been two weeks since anyone tested positive at Carroll Lutheran Village, a senior living community in Westminster, or Silver Oak Academy, a residential boys school in Keymar. Carroll Lutheran has seen 44 resident cases, 15 staff cases (14 Carroll countians) and 12 deaths. Silver Oak has seen 28 resident cases and 16 staff cases (two Carroll countians).
Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions. But the virus threatens people of any age.
There were five new community cases announced Monday. The county has confirmed 454 community cases. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 23 are in the 10-19 range; 65 are 20-29 years old; 65 are 30-39; 74 are 40-49; 128 are 50-59; 62 are 60-69; 16 are 70-79; and 13 are 80-89. Of the community cases, 223 are women and 231 are men.
The health department considers 305 people to be recovered from the disease, the same number announced Friday. The number of total hospitalizations for the disease of community members dropped by one to 71 as one case was reclassifed as a facility case.
According to health department data, Westminster has seen the most cases in Carroll, with 356 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 239, Mount Airy with 170, Manchester with 80, Hampstead with 87, Taneytown with 35, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.