More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported by Carroll County Health Department, no fatalities

The number of new COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 on Tuesday according to Carroll County Health Department data, but there were no additional fatalities after five were reported Monday.
Health department statistics showed 115 new coronavirus cases, 110 from the community and five from congregate living facilities. A spokesperson said via email the department caught up Tuesday after being behind on collecting data because of staffing issues during the holiday break.
Two staff members from Brinton Woods, one Brinton Woods resident, one Longview resident, and one staffer from Fairhaven make up the new facility cases. There are active outbreaks at 12 elder care facilities, according to the health department website, as well as Central Maryland Correctional Facility. There have been 183 Carroll County deaths attributed to COVID-19, of which 150 are members of elder care facilities.
The updated data now lists Carroll County as having had 313 total cases of COVID-19 last week, up by 68 additional cases but down significantly from the 409 of the previous week and the record 418 for the week beginning Dec. 6.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 in population, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 27.9, after being as high as 44.78 earlier this month.
Additionally, there were 16 new probable cases, making a total of 726. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, climbed to 7.74% through Monday, the most recent data available, slightly below the state’s average of 8.1%.
Seven new hospitalizations were reported leaving the county’s total number of community hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the pandemic began at 291.
The most recent data (Dec. 24) shows Carroll Hospital treating 37 COVID-19 patients, and another 11 who are under investigation for COVID-19 with 13 ICU beds in use and 147 beds in all.
Of the 3,913 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 127 are younger than 10 years old; 429 are in the 10-19 range; 732 are 20-29 years old; 540 are 30-39; 553 are 40-49; 760 are 50-59; 462 are 60-69; 209 are 70-79; 88 are 80-89; and 13 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,028 of the positive tests, and men for 1,885.
Of Carroll’s 4,897 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most cases with 1,641 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,307, Mount Airy with 401, Manchester with 342, Hampstead with 330, Taneytown with 265, Finksburg with 251, New Windsor with 110, Woodbine with 75, Marriottsville with 70, Union Bridge with 49, and Keymar with 44. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Vaccinations against COVID-19 are set to begin Wednesday, and the health department plans clinics for priority groups throughout January. The health department will be using Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to its Monday news release.
First responders and high-risk health care workers are included in Phase 1A of Maryland’s vaccination plan, along with hospital staff and long-term care facility staff and residents. Carroll Hospital has begun vaccination of its staff, and long-term care facilities are working with pharmacies to administer the vaccine, according to the release.
Initial supplies of vaccine are limited, but the health department expects additional allocations will increase access for non-hospital-based health care providers and staff in the coming weeks.
Once most of the individuals in Phase 1A have been vaccinated, the health department will move to the 1B group, which will include people at significantly higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Phase 2 currently includes people in essential jobs, and people at moderate risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and Phase 3 will be the general public. Details on each phase are still being determined at the state and local level.
CCHD is not able to provide any vaccine to the general public or register people to receive doses. The vaccination page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination includes resources and information about safety, efficacy, vaccine ingredients, and more. People should contact their healthcare provider for more information about the vaccination process and their personal health. This Health Department is looking for volunteers to help with this vaccination effort, according to the release, and is having sign-ups at mdresponds.health.maryland.gov.
Latest Carroll County News
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.