Carroll County’s COVID-19 testing process to change because of increase in demand

The Carroll County Health Department is changing its process for COVID-19 test registrations because of the increase in demand, with a stated goal of focusing on those who’ve been exposed to the coronavirus or are showing symptoms. Those seeking tests for other reasons would be asked to look into other options.
“Even though we increased our capacity to 250 tests per day, we still can’t schedule everyone with an urgent need to be tested,” said Dr. Henry Taylor, deputy health officer and medical director for the health department, in a Tuesday news release from the health department. “With the dramatic increase in cases, we need to give priority to people who were exposed, or who are having symptoms that may be due to COVID-19.”
Over the past two months, Carroll has gone from seeing 100 or fewer positive COVID-19 tests per week to four times that many, including a record high of 409 new cases the week of Dec. 6.
Health department clinicians will continue to write orders for these individuals when requested on its COVID-19 testing webpage, according to the release. Those who need to be tested for other reasons, such as to return to work or for travel, may still use the CCHD site, but must work with their own provider to register.
Other options for testing in Carroll County and surrounding areas can be found by visiting the Maryland testing page at covidtest.maryland.gov as many urgent care centers, clinics, and pharmacies are offering COVID-19 testing.
Health department spokesperson Maggie Kunz said via email that expanding testing capacity at the Carroll County Agriculture Center is not feasible right now.
“First, we don’t have the resources to expand testing. We are currently staffing the testing site with a mixture of health department staff (all of whom have other jobs), contractual staff, and volunteers. We have reached our capacity,” Kunz said. “Second, we need to prepare for vaccination. At least initially, with a limited supply of the vaccine available, the health department will be taking a lead role in ensuring that priority groups are vaccinated.
“Third, we would love to see capacity for COVID-19 testing expand in the private sector. We would like people to be able to access testing through their own providers,” she said.
This registration process change will be implemented beginning Sunday, Dec. 27.
The testing center is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to noon, but will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 due to another event at the site. For more information on the testing center and COVID-19 testing, visit cchd.maryland.gov/covidtesting.
Latest Carroll County News
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.