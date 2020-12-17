Carroll health department set to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 22, reports 110 new cases

With Carroll County mired in another week of high COVID-19 case numbers, its top-ranking health official said the health department is scheduled to receive its first shipment of vaccines early next week and that he’ll be getting his dose as soon as it is his turn.
Health Officer Ed Singer spoke to the Board of Carroll County Commissioners during their open session Thursday morning, presenting his weekly coronavirus update. Singer focused on the vaccine, a portion of which he said is headed for the Carroll County Health Department by Tuesday.
Later in the day, the health department released its most recent data that showed 110 new COVID-19 cases in Carroll, pushing this week’s total to 281, on pace for a week similar to the record high seen last week.
Singer said the health department will be responsible for administering vaccines to groups such as health care workers, first responders and law enforcement. Hospitals will be vaccinating their own employees, Singer said, and large pharmacy chains are going to be vaccinating people from long-term care facilities.
Carroll is getting doses of the Moderna vaccine, which, Singer said is similar to the Pfizer vaccine in its effectiveness.
“As soon as the vaccine is available and it’s appropriate for me to get it, I’m going to be getting vaccinated,” said Singer, who encouraged everyone to get a vaccine once it’s their turn. “I really think that’s the only way we’re going to bring this to an end. The science is good. It’s been a rapid process, but it’s not that we haven’t done the appropriate studies to make sure that the vaccine is safe and effective.”
The health department’s vaccine groupings go four deep ― 1A, which is up first, followed by groups 1B, 2 and 3. Those in 1B include anyone with a significantly higher risk of severe COVID-19 illnesses, while Group 2 consists of people in critical or essential infrastructure roles, along with anyone with moderate risk of severe COVID-19 illnesses. Group 3 is everyone else.
“It’s going to be a while before we get to the general public,” Singer said. “I’m just asking people to be patient.”
The health department’s latest data showed 13 new facility cases ― four Springfield Hospital residents, four cases from Central Maryland Correctional Facility, two staff members from Birch Manor, two staff members from Longview, and one resident from Brinton Woods. Eleven facilities in Carroll, as well as the Central Maryland Correctional Facility, are listed as sites of active outbreaks on the health department’s website.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 in population rose to 39.61. Last week’s record high total was adjusted up by four to 409, and the previous week’s total rose to 391.
Carroll’s total number of probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased by 18 to 560. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, jumped to its highest point since June 1, 8.41% through Wednesday, the latest data available. Maryland’s rate came in at 7.73%, and Singer said this is the first time since early in the pandemic where Carroll’s number was higher.
“Boy, what a week,” Singer said during the commissioners meeting.
There weren’t any new hospitalizations within the community, according to the latest health department data, leaving the county’s total number of community hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the pandemic began at 241. There were 97 new community cases according to the latest department data.
The health department showed no new community members as being released from isolation, meaning at least 24 hours have passed since recovery (defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. To date, 3,156 have been declared cured.
Of the 3,441 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 109 are younger than 10 years old; 385 are in the 10-19 range; 650 are 20-29 years old; 468 are 30-39; 488 are 40-49; 670 are 50-59; 404 are 60-69; 181 are 70-79; 76 are 80-89; and 10 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,784 of the positive tests and men for 1,656 (one case is listed as an undetermined gender).
Of Carroll’s 4,369 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most cases with 1,492 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,123, Mount Airy with 383, Manchester with 310, Hampstead with 282, Taneytown with 236, Finksburg with 223, New Windsor with 99, Marriottsville with 67, Woodbine with 63, Union Bridge with 41, and Keymar with 39. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.