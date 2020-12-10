Health department data shows another death, 41 new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County

Another death and 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by the Carroll County Health Department.
Thursday’s coronavirus-related health department data showed nine new cases from congregate living facilities and one fatality in that group, a 65-over resident of Copper Ridge in Sykesville.
Carroll County has had 168 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 140 of them residents of congregate living facilities. T
The new living facility cases consist of seven Birch Manor residents in Sykesville, one staff member from Copper Ridge, and one from Central Maryland Correctional Facility, according to the latest health department data. Ten facilities are listed as having current outbreaks, according to the health department website.
The county also saw 32 confirmed new community cases according to Thursday’s data as Carroll surpassed 3,000 community cases since the start of the pandemic. Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 went down slightly to 36.3, compared with Wednesday’s rate of 36.47.
The total of COVID-19 cases for Carroll County this week is at 197 after reaching a record 377 last week.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, came in at 6.5%. The statewide rate stayed roughly the same at 7.71%.
The health department’s latest data showed 45 community members as being released from isolation, meaning at least 24 hours have passed since recovery (defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. To date, 2,824 have been declared cured.
Two community members were hospitalized, according to the latest health department data, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 225.
Carroll’s total of probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic hit 402 with four net cases reported Thursday. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Of the 3,023 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 95 are younger than 10 years old; 345 are in the 10-19 range; 582 are 20-29 years old; 409 are 30-39; 420 are 40-49; 585 are 50-59; 355 are 60-69; 155 are 70-79; 67 are 80-89; and 10 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,569 of the positive tests and men for 1,454.
According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 3,862 total cases. Westminster has seen the most cases with 1,336 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 982, Mount Airy with 359, Manchester with 256, Hampstead with 231, Taneytown with 211, Finksburg with 198, New Windsor with 86, Marriottsville with 59, Woodbine with 55, Keymar with 39, and Union Bridge with 39. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.