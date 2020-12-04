Carroll County’s weekly COVID-19 case total surpasses 200, per health department data

Carroll County amassed 73 more COVID-19 cases, eclipsing 200 for the week, according to the Carroll County Health Department.
The county data posted Friday afternoon showed 58 confirmed community cases and a net of 15 new cases from congregate living facilities. A health department spokesperson said the overall number was likely to grow as more cases were reported after the official afternoon update.
That puts this week’s total number of cases at 240 according to the submitted data, while last week’s number was amended from 270 to 269. The week of Nov. 15 finished at 323 cases, a county record. Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 residents dipped to 22.7 from 23.8.
The week’s community cases number hit 218 with the latest data. Last week saw 247.
County health officials announced 16 new cases at congregate living facilities but a net total of 15 with their latest data. Eight residents from Copper Ridge tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as seven staff members from Brightview Senior Living in Westminster. One Carroll Lutheran Village resident was added to Thursday’s list.
Fairhaven had no new cases reported Friday, but the facility is again the site of an active outbreak due to previously reported cases. Carroll congregate living facilities have now seen 784 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Nine facilities have active outbreaks, according to the health department.
No deaths were announced Friday. Carroll has suffered 166 COVID-19 fatalities.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, climbed more than one-half a percentage point to 6.1% through Thursday. It reached a recent peak of 6.88% on Nov. 22. The statewide rate rose to 8% with the latest data.
Eight new probable cases were reported, increasing the total to 355 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Of the 2,743 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 87 are younger than 10 years old; 318 are in the 10-19 range; 541 are 20-29 years old; 360 are 30-39; 391 are 40-49; 522 are 50-59; 314 are 60-69; 138 are 70-79; 64 are 80-89; and eight are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,422 of the positive tests, men for 1,321.
According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 3,527 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 1,235 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 868, Mount Airy with 356, Manchester with 235, Hampstead with 203, Taneytown with 188, Finksburg with 180, New Windsor with 79, Marriottsville with 56, Woodbine with 50, Keymar with 35, and Union Bridge with 32. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.