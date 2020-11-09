Carroll County surges past previous high for new COVID-19 community cases in a week

According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 2,487 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 852 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 630, Mount Airy with 293, Manchester with 165, Hampstead with 125, Finksburg with 123, Taneytown with 98, New Windsor with 62, Marriottsville with 39, Woodbine with 34, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 24. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.