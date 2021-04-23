Another COVID-19 death added as Carroll County coronavirus metrics tick up slightly

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine are available at St. John Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, April 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and at Westminster Senior Center on Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those can be made by visiting https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links/. Those over 65 or in need of assistance to register are asked to call 410-876-4848.