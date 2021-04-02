‘Do what’s right’: Carroll County officials urge common courtesy as COVID cases continue rise

According to the Carroll County Health Department, more than 50,000 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 30,000 are fully vaccinated. The health department will now be sharing links online when there are spaces to fill in upcoming clinics that are less than a week away. These clinics are still only open to eligible individuals — people who live or work in Carroll County who are in eligible phases of Maryland’s vaccination plan (All of Phase 1 and Phases 2A and 2B). People who are not eligible to be vaccinated will have their appointments canceled.