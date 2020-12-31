‘It’s a hopeful day’: Carroll County Health Department doles out first COVID-19 vaccine doses

CCHD is not able to provide any vaccine to the general public or register people to receive doses. The vaccination page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination includes resources and information about safety, efficacy, vaccine ingredients, and more. People should contact their healthcare provider for more information about the vaccination process and their personal health. The health department is looking for volunteers to help with this vaccination effort, and is having sign-ups at mdresponds.health.maryland.gov.