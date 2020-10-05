Carroll Couny passes COVID-19 milestone; health officer concurs with Trump tweet, stresses social responsibility

“We are proud of the way our campus community has responded, and because of your efforts, we have seen no new positive COVID-19 cases through our surveillance testing program in the last seven days. For this reason, we have made the decision to return to a Green level alert status," McDaniel’s Return to the Hill Committee wrote in an email to students and staff on Monday. “We have demonstrated that together, we can positively impact the health, safety, and well-being of our entire community by following the guidelines and proactive measures that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”