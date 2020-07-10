I scheduled and took a COVID-19 test in Carroll County. Here’s how it went.

For full disclosure, the Times did not inform the testing center beforehand that I was a reporter, in an effort to make sure that my experience was not different from any other Carroll resident’s. The testing site does not allow photo or video to be taken on site. We set up a camera on my dashboard to take photos beforehand without knowing this information. Because of this, we asked for permission to use the photos for publication, understanding that they do not identify any other individuals or vehicles besides my own.