Citing examples of COVID-19 spread at events, Carroll County officials issue reminder: ‘It ain’t over yet’

A recent funeral in Carroll County where five mourners had to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, one of whom died.
A youth wrestling tournament in nearby southern Pennsylvania a few weeks ago that turned into a superspreader event not because of the kids on the mat but because of the parents congregating close together in the stands.
County Health Officer Ed Singer declined to get into specifics due to privacy issues, but he cited those two incidents while speaking during Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting to amplify Commissioner President Ed Rothstein’s earlier point about the COVID-19 pandemic: “It ain’t over yet.”
“All it takes is one person to be sick with COVID and potentially spread it to other people,” Singer said. “It’s important to keep in mind that COVID’s still here and we need to continue doing what we’re doing.”
Speaking the day after a partnership with LifeBridge Health was announced, giving the Carroll County Health Department an extra 2,340 each of first and second doses of vaccine, Singer said he liked Dr. Anthony’s Fauci’s analogy about not celebrating too early regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a winter surge that produced the most coronavirus cases seen locally, regionally and nationally preceded a steady decline that now appears to have hit a plateau, the current number of weekly cases being reported in Carroll are far below December and January numbers — but also higher than any seen prior to November.
“We’re getting close to the end zone,” Singer said. “I’ve seen videos of [football players] in college or the NFL where they get close to the end zone, and they’ve been running down down the field and it’s going to be a 99-yard touchdown or whatever ... and then they spike the ball at the 1-yard line. We’re getting very close to getting through this, but if we spike the ball at the 1-yard line, we’re not going to reach our goal.
“We’ve got a ways to go. I’ve been thinking, it may be early to late summer we may be getting back closer to normal. I don’t know exactly what that new normal is going to look like. But vaccinations are getting more plentiful, getting much more available.”
He was speaking before Gov. Hogan’s afternoon news conference announcing Maryland’s move into Phase 2.
Singer said a vaccination clinic last week administered doses to 550 of those eligible because of their roles in higher education and continuity of government and that a Wednesday clinic focusing on Carroll County Public Schools staff members administered more than 500 doses — and one more is scheduled for CCPS personnel next seek.
He said everyone in those groups has been offered the vaccine and many in the 65-74 age group are now being vaccinated. He said they will soon be vaccinating work groups in Phase 1C, including those in agriculture and manufacturing.
Health department data shows that 56.7% of 65-over Carroll countians have been vaccinated. In what Singer said is a rarity around the state and the country, the percentage of Black residents who’ve been vaccinated is higher (59.3%) than that of white residents (56.6%). He said they are trying to reach more Hispanic residents (33.3%). The overall rate increases to 70.2% for 75-over.
Rothstein, R-District 5, expanded on earlier comments made by other commissioners and echoed Singer’s points regarding the need for everyone to continue to follow guidelines.
“These masks are not optional,” Rothstein said, holding up a mask in his right hand for anyone tuning in to the meeting online to see. “Social distancing and masks are a must.”
Rothstein reiterated that wearing masks in public is state law and that failure to wear them where required is breaking the law in addition to being a bad idea at this juncture.
“The fact is, we are moving in the right direction. The partnership we have with LifeBridge and the health department is amazing,” he said, noting that vaccinations “along with these masks, are going to get us where we want to go.”