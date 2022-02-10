Carroll commissioners have allocated all but $1 million of the $51 million in federal coronavirus funds granted to the county

During the last year, Carroll County has received about $35 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, and officials expect to receive one more federal payment of about $16 million in May. Commissioners have officially allocated most of the money to county projects and worked Thursday to determine how the remaining funds should be spent.
According to Deborah Standiford, grants manager for Carroll County government, after decisions made during Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, about $1 million remains unallocated.
During the Thursday session Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a Republican who represents District 3, suggested setting aside $3 million “for water projects that we can leverage with municipalities in Carroll County.”
“It would be up to us how to allocate and it would require matching funds … but they could all use some help,” Frazier said.
County administrator Roberta Windham said letters would be sent to municipality leaders, soliciting water supply projects for the county board to review.
In 2021, the county received $18,872,425 in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund money as well as $16,359,427.50 from the federal Fiscal Recovery Funds program, part of the American Rescue Plan, Standiford told commissioners Thursday. A second payment of $16,359,427.50 from the FRF program is expected in May.
Both federal funding programs designate money to local jurisdictions for responding to challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Regarding the CRF funds, Standiford said, “the largest share of funding, 43%, went to your constituents and your partners,” including small businesses, nonprofits, fire departments and municipalities. Funds were also used for rent relief programs, the purchase of iPads for isolated seniors and services for homeless people in the county.
“28% went to safety measures for both staff and the public using our buildings … and 29% went to hazard pay and the salaries of those public safety staff presumed substantially dedicated to COVID response,” Standiford said. “A small amount went to administrative costs.”
Commissioners have so far approved 15 projects to use the FRF funds already received. These 15 projects total about $15.8 million and include several emergency requests and a pledge to match state broadband grants. That left a remaining balance of $16,858.032, according to Standiford.
Standiford said the board had previously discussed allocating $12 million of those remaining funds to expanding broadband internet in the county.
“I’ve gotten over a dozen calls in the last few weeks asking ‘where is my internet?” Commissioner Stephen Wantz, a Republican who represents District 1, said. “That’s a need that has been identified.”
Standiford outlined four requests totaling $368,500 for use of the FRF funds, including the purchase of personal protective equipment and test kits for the sheriff’s office, technology upgrades at the historic courthouse, a website migration project and stormwater management at the Agriculture Center parking lot. Commissioners approved all four projects Thursday. The commissioners also agreed to set aside $3 million for the water projects in county municipalities, leaving about $1 million unallocated.