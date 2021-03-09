‘Very frustrating’: Carroll County ranks low on list of COVID-19 vaccine allocation per capita in Maryland

“This is to vaccinate those most vulnerable and educators identified in Phase 1B and finish Phase 1A. The state may have moved on to vaccinating those in Phase 1C, however, [we] are just not there yet,” Rothstein said. “Also, our underserved are those who are not able to get to vaccination sites, or those without internet and minimal communications, or those who are less tech savvy, or our homeless and challenged communities, etc. All those and others all deserve to be vaccinated.”