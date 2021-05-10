Weekly COVID-19 case totals in Carroll County lowest in more than 2 months; two deaths announced

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Carroll County last week was lower than it has been than two months, according to the Carroll County Health Department.
Carroll saw 126 new cases for the week of May 2, according to the health department’s preliminary data. The last time Carroll had a lower number of new cases reported was the week of Feb. 28 with 121.
Also, two county deaths resulting from coronavirus were also announced Monday.
The fatalities were members of the community who were described by the health department as being in the 65-over demographic. One died May 3 and the other May 7. That makes 247 Carroll deaths attributed to the coronavirus, 174 residents of congregate living facilities and 73 members of the wider community. There have been 20 COVID-19 fatalities since March 21.
The health department reported 44 new cases Monday afternoon from the previous 72 hours, including one staff case at Longview, one resident case at Longview and two staff cases at Springfield Hospital. The other 40 were community cases. The health department also announced that outbreaks at Lorien Mt. Airy and Sun Valley are no longer active.
Carroll’s 126 cases last week represented 30 fewer than the previous week’s 156 and means Carroll has seen decreases in four of the past five weeks after hitting 229 cases the week of March 28.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, dropped to 10.09, the lowest it has been since March 6. The rate had been as low as 7.46 in early March after peaking at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, dropped to 4.25%. That is Carroll’s lowest positive rate since March 11.
Around the state
Maryland health officials reported the fewest coronavirus cases in a single day since Oct. 6 as the state saw its positivity rate continue to trend downward Sunday.
There were 434 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, the fewest the state has reported since Oct. 6 and the first time fewer than 500 daily cases have been reported since March 2. State health officials have reported 453,125 cases of the coronavirus to date. The state has averaged roughly 705 new infections daily over the past two weeks, down from a mid-April peak of 1,371.
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate dipped to 3.31%.
Vaccine
The Carroll County Health Department lists five upcoming vaccination clinics on its website with links to register at TownMall of Westminster in the space formerly occupied by Sears. This week, Moderna vaccine clinics are set for Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Clinic dates and times can be found at cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. Registration is preferred, but walk-ups will be vaccinated. Call 410-876-4848 for more information.
According to Carroll County Health Department data through the middle of last week, 47.7% of all Carroll County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 35.5% are fully vaccinated. While 85% of Carroll residents older than 65 are vaccinated and 72% of those 60 to 64 are vaccinated, the numbers go down from there for each age group: 55% for 50 to 59, 52% for 40 to 49, 48% for 30 to 39, 37% for 20 to 29 and 27% for 16 to 19.
The state of Maryland is in Phase 3 of vaccine eligibility, meaning anyone 16 and older can sign up and receive the vaccine. All Marylanders 16 and older can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Community cases
Carroll has reported 7,965 cases of community members who have tested positive, 4,089 women and 3,876 men. Age group data:
0-9: 357
10-19: 975
20-29: 1,399
30-39: 1,109
40-49: 1,059
50-59: 1,468
60-69: 941
70-79: 457
80-89: 171
90-99: 29
Total/probable cases
Carroll has reported 9,202 total COVID-19 cases.
In addition to those, the health department reported four probable cases meaning Carroll has seen 3,086 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.