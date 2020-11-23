Carroll County eclipses 3,000 COVID-19 cases after 130 new positive tests announced

Looking for a more positive milestone? Through Monday, 102 community members have been released from isolation, meaning at least 24 hours have passed since recover (defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. That means 2,052 community members have now been declared cured. There was one new hospitalization, so 136 community members have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.