Carroll sees 39 new cases of COVID-19, 10 among those 19 or younger

According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 2,359 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 803 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 603, Mount Airy with 280, Manchester with 156, Hampstead with 119, Finksburg with 116, Taneytown with 93, New Windsor with 54, Marriottsville with 38, Woodbine with 33, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 22. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.