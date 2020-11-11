Carroll County sees 38 new COVID-19 cases, on similar pace to last week, which set record

According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 2,525 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 871 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 639, Mount Airy with 294, Manchester with 168, Hampstead with 125, Finksburg with 124, Taneytown with 101, New Windsor with 63, Marriottsville with 39, Woodbine with 35, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 24. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.