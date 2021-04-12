xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll County sees potential drop in weekly COVID-19 case totals; health department aligns with state vaccine eligibility protocols

By
Carroll County Times
Apr 12, 2021 7:36 PM

As the Carroll County Health Department adopted state eligibility protocols allowing everyone 16 or older to register for and receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the county also reported that last week’s new case total dropped from the previous week. But that could change.

The county reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Monday for the previous 72-hour period, including 29 cases that count toward this week’s totals. After Monday’s announcement, the county put last week’s total at 226 cases — slightly lower that the previous week’s total of 229 cases, which rose by four over the course of last week as data was adjusted.

Advertisement

The number of cases reported by the health department at the end of a given week often grows as more data becomes available or cases are reclassified from one week to another. If last week’s total does remain lower, however, it would be the first time since February that Carroll has seen a weekly decline.

Prior to last week, Carroll had seen five weeks in a row of flat or increasing totals. The last time the county saw a weekly drop was the week of Feb. 21, the last of seven consecutive weeks of declining numbers following the post-holiday peak.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Two of the 68 new cases reported were from congregate living facilities, one a staff member at Copper Ridge and the other a case at a facility so small the health department does not identify it out of privacy concerns.

[More Maryland news] ‘It is rewarding’: Back under original ownership, Spring Meadow Farms in Upperco still selling ag education along with produce and flowers

No COVID-19 fatalities were reported Monday. Through last Friday, the health department had announced seven deaths in eight days. Overall, 235 county residents have died of COVID-19 — 63 community members and 172 congregate living facility residents.

Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, dropped by nearly three-quarters of a percentage point to 5.85%. It has been over 5% — the threshold the World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions stay below before lifting restrictions — since March 22 after dipping as low as 2.45% on March 4.

Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, dropped slightly to 19.51. The rate had been as low as 7.46 in early March after peaking at 47.58 on Jan. 11.

Advertisement

Vaccine

As of Monday, the Carroll County Health Department is aligned with the state of Maryland’s vaccine distribution plan. Carroll is now in Phase 3, which means all Marylanders 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine. However, Carroll is only able to vaccinate people 18+ at this time. Only Pfizer is approved for people 16 and 17 and Carroll mostly gets the Moderna vaccine.

According to the health department website, they will continue to prioritize people 65+ and people who are not able to register online without assistance. They are scheduling 1-3 first dose clinics each week, some of which may be for targeted groups. The health department will share clinic links online about a week before the scheduled date to allow Carroll County residents or people who work in Carroll County to register.

[More Maryland news] Clarksville’s Mike Heitzmann delivers deciding penalty kick for Maryland in Big Ten soccer quarterfinals | Howard Sports Notebook

For those who would like to preregister for vaccination through the Carroll County Health Department, complete the appropriate form online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms or call 410-876-4848. All Marylanders ages 16 and older can now preregister for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). During preregistration, Marylanders can choose their top two preferred sites.

Around the state

Maryland health officials reported 985 new cases of the coronavirus Monday. But over the past few weeks, the state is averaging about 1,300 new cases a day — up from 1,100 at the beginning of the month. That average has climbed steadily since early March, when it hovered below 800.

Monday, 15 more people were reported dead from the coronavirus. Since the pandemic hit Maryland, 8,284 people have died in the state. Meanwhile, 1,233 people are hospitalized in Maryland with COVID-19, seven fewer than the figure reported Sunday. The state has reported more than 1,000 Marylanders hospitalized due to the disease every day since March 29.

Maryland’s seven-day average testing positivity rate is 5.6% as of Monday, up from 5.41% reported on Sunday. The positivity rate has declined slightly since it climbed close to 6% early this month, but it’s been above 5% since March 29.

Community cases

Carroll has reported 7,368 cases of community members who have tested positive — 3,770 women and 3,598 men. Age group data:

[More Maryland news] Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby purchased two Florida homes for more than $1M combined, property records show

0-9: 302

10-19: 875

20-29: 1,297

30-39: 1,036

40-49: 986

[More Maryland news] Potential changes to Harford elementary school boundaries to be discussed at public hearing Wednesday night

50-59: 1,367

60-69: 890

70-79: 425

80-89: 165

90-99: 25

Total cases

Carroll has reported 8,595 total COVID-19 cases. ZIP code data (those with fewer than seven cases are not listed):

21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 2,141

21157 (Westminster): 1,923

21158 (Westminster): 1,050

21771 (Mount Airy): 673

[More Maryland news] From Seoul to Ellicott City: Whether you buy it or make it, kimchi is a staple of Korean cuisine

21074 (Hampstead): 619

21102 (Manchester): 538

21787 (Taneytown): 511

21048 (Finksburg): 448

21776 (New Windsor): 235

21797 (Woodbine): 152

21104 (Marriottsville): 125

21791 (Union Bridge): 103

21757 (Keymar): 65

Probable cases

In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also reported 76 new probable cases, making a total of 2,892 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations

Seven more community members from Carroll were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing that number to 498 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at Carroll Hospital dropped to 25 Monday from 33 last week. The metric had been down to three on March 9. A week later it was 11, and then the number doubled to 22 by the last full week in March.

Additionally, two patients were under investigation for COVID-19 on Friday, 12 critical care unit beds were in use and the total patient census was 150 out of an approximate capacity of 170.

Latest Carroll County News

Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement