Despite 2nd straight clinic postponement due to weather, Carroll County has vaccinated more than 1,700

Maryland health officials reported 1,008 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, along with 16 more deaths associated with the virus. It marks the first time in six days Maryland has reported more than 1,000 cases — ending the state’s longest such streak since a three-month stretch from early August through early November. But those new infections came from 42,000 new test results, the most in a week. The 16 deaths are the fewest the state has reported in a day since Nov. 30, when there were also 16. Deaths are not necessarily reported on the date they occur.