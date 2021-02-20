Despite 2nd straight clinic postponement due to weather, Carroll County has vaccinated more than 1,700

The Carroll County Health Department has administered more than 1,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week despite canceling its clinic for the second consecutive day on Friday because of inclement weather.
The health department, which has a vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday, released data Friday showing it has administered 1,043 first doses and 669 second (and final) doses this week. That brings the health department total to 8,690 first doses and 3,223 second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Among those receiving a first or second dose in Carroll last week were more than 700 Carroll County Public Schools employees on Wednesday.
Additionally, Carroll Hospital has administered 2,771 first doses and 1,952 second doses. And CVS/Walgreen’s pharmacies has been administering vaccines in long-term care facilities.
In all, health department data estimates that nearly 20,000 Carroll countians have been vaccinated. On Friday, the state announced it has administered 1 million doses of vaccine.
Carroll remains in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means residents who are at least 75 years old and educators are eligible to be vaccinated by the health department. The health department is asking residents who want to receive the vaccine to complete interest forms for their phase of vaccination. These forms can be found online at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-interest-forms. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carroll County can be found on the health department’s page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
New cases
The health department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There have been 87 total cases this week with one day of reporting remaining. Last week, through Friday, there had been 141 cases reported.
While this is continuing a now six-week trend of declining case numbers, the health department’s facility at the Carroll County Agriculture Center closed twice in the past week and administered only 49 tests, which could’ve been partially responsible for the lower case numbers.
After data reconciliation, the total for last week was 168 cases, down from 210 the previous week. There were 308 cases the week of Jan. 24, 310 the week of Jan. 17 and 397 the week of Jan. 10, which followed the record-high 518 cases reported the week of Jan. 3. Last week marked the first time since the first week of November that Carroll County reported fewer than 200 cases.
Carroll’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, dropped slightly to 3.83%, its lowest point since Nov. 6.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped by nearly .26 percentage points to 9.5%, less than one-fifth of the rate (47.58) reported on Jan. 11.
Facilities cases
COVID-19 cases in Carroll County’s congregate living facilities grew by five on Friday, but no new cases were reported. The five cases had previously been classified as community cases and were added to previous weekly totals. There have been no new facilities cases reported this week.
In all, 1,193 facilities cases have reported, a little more than one-fourth of all Carroll cases. Residents of Carroll congregate living facilities account for 167 of 219 overall coronavirus deaths and 194 of the Carroll countians who’ve died of COVID-19 were 65 years old or older.
The health department lists six active outbreaks at elder care facilities and one at a correctional facility on its website. Seventeen such facilities had active cases at the beginning of February.
Around the state
Maryland health officials reported 1,008 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, along with 16 more deaths associated with the virus. It marks the first time in six days Maryland has reported more than 1,000 cases — ending the state’s longest such streak since a three-month stretch from early August through early November. But those new infections came from 42,000 new test results, the most in a week. The 16 deaths are the fewest the state has reported in a day since Nov. 30, when there were also 16. Deaths are not necessarily reported on the date they occur.
Community cases
Carroll has reported 6,105 cases of community members who have tested positive, 3,160 women and 2,945 men. By age range:
0-9: 231
10-19: 701
20-29: 1,077
30-39: 859
40-49: 829
50-59: 1,153
60-69: 733
70-79: 356
80-89: 142
90-99: 24
Total cases
Carroll has reported 7,298 total COVID-19 cases. The numbers by ZIP code:
21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 1,795
21157 (Westminster): 1,643
21158 (Westminster): 898
21771 (Mount Airy): 594
21074 (Hampstead): 524
21102 (Manchester): 466
21784 (Taneytown): 446
21048 (Finksburg): 365
21776 (New Windsor): 187
21797 (Woodbine): 120
21104 (Marriottsville): 100
21791 (Union Bridge): 89
21757 (Keymar): 59
Probable cases
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also had 17 new probable cases, making a total of 2,037 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations
The health department reported six new hospitalizations of Carroll countians for COVID-19. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for the virus remained at 411.
Through Feb. 16, according to Carroll Hospital, 24 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and six patients were under investigation for the virus. Additionally, seven critical care unit beds were in use and the total patient census was 143 (out of an approximate capacity of 170).
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this report.