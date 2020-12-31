Carroll County passes 5,000 cases of COVID-19, health department announces fatality

With the 68 new cases reflected in Carroll County Health Department data on Thursday afternoon, Carroll has seen 5,053 total cases. It took about three months for Carroll to pass 1,000 total cases, announced on June 10, nearly four more months to reach 2,000, Oct. 5, another month-and-a-half to get to 3,000, Nov. 23, and three weeks to get to 4,000, Dec. 14. The latest 1,000 positive tests came in 17 days.