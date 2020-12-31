Carroll County passes 5,000 cases of COVID-19, health department announces fatality

Carroll County passed 5,000 total cases of COVID-19 on the final day of 2020, when the 184th fatality attributed to the novel coronavirus was also announced by the health department.
With the 68 new cases reflected in Carroll County Health Department data on Thursday afternoon, Carroll has seen 5,053 total cases. It took about three months for Carroll to pass 1,000 total cases, announced on June 10, nearly four more months to reach 2,000, Oct. 5, another month-and-a-half to get to 3,000, Nov. 23, and three weeks to get to 4,000, Dec. 14. The latest 1,000 positive tests came in 17 days.
There have been 192 cases reported thus far this week after 341 last week and 417 the previous week. Carroll’s highest weekly total was 422 for the week of Dec. 6.
Another grim milestone was reached Thursday as Carroll passed 4,000 community cases one day after passing 1,000 congregate living facility cases.
The death reported was a resident at Copper Ridge, the fifth COVID-19 fatality at the Sykesville elder care center. It brought to 151 the number of Carroll countians from congregate living facilities who have died of the virus.
There are active outbreaks at 12 elder care facilities, according to the health department website, as well as at the Carroll County Detention Center and the Central Maryland Correctional Facility.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 in population, reported as a seven-day rolling average, is at 28.67 after being as high as 44.78 earlier in December.
Additionally, there were 35 new probable cases, making a total of 790. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, came in at 7.51% through Wednesday, the most recent data available, below the state’s current average of 8.52%.
One new hospitalization pushed the county’s total number of community hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 295.
Carroll Hospital data released Thursday shows 29 COVID-19 patients and another 17 who are under investigation for COVID-19, with 13 ICU beds in use and 170 occupied beds in all.
Of the 4,047 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 132 are younger than 10 years old; 436 are in the 10-19 range; 755 are 20-29 years old; 555 are 30-39; 579 are 40-49; 787 are 50-59; 475 are 60-69; 217 are 70-79; 96 are 80-89; and 15 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,100 of the positive tests, and men for 1,947.
Of Carroll’s 5,053 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most cases with 1,692 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,336, Mount Airy with 430, Manchester with 348, Hampstead with 339, Taneytown with 275, Finksburg with 258, New Windsor with 115, Woodbine with 77, Marriottsville with 76, Union Bridge with 50, and Keymar with 44. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.