Carroll County plans Pfizer booster shot clinics for eligible residents; weekly case total drops, but 6 die from COVID

The Carroll County Health Department is planning three Pfizer booster shot clinics at area senior centers to help qualified residents to get their boosters.
And although the county saw a decease in weekly coronavirus cases for the first time since the week of Sept. 9, six COVID-19 related deaths were reported last week.
The first booster shot clinic will be held at the Westminster Senior Center on Oct. 14, the second at South Carroll Senior and Community Center on Oct. 21 and the third at the North Carroll Senior Center on Oct. 28 — all run from 2 to 6:30 p.m.
Federal guidance outlines three populations of past Pfizer recipients who are eligible to receive a third dose: older adults, nursing home residents and people with underlying medical conditions.
The department continues to administer first and second doses of the vaccine, along with third doses for those who are immunocompromised.
On Tuesday, Carroll County was listed as having high COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC’s website.
As of Sunday, the CDC’s most recent data reported 160.29 cases per 100,000 residents in Carroll. It takes more than 100 per 100,000 to be classified as high and at least 50 new cases to be classified as having substantial transmission.
As of Tuesday, all other Maryland counties and Baltimore City were listed at either substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
For last week, the county health department reported a total of new 239 COVID-19 cases after reporting 293 the week of Sept. 19 and 166 the week of Sept. 12.
Of last week’s cases, 11 were reported at congregate facilities, including two Golden Crest residents from a previous outbreak, two Lorien Taneytown residents and seven cases at the Carroll County Detention Center.
Six county residents — two women over the age of 65, three men over the age of 65 and one Golden Crest Evergreen resident — died from COVID-19 last week, according to health department data.
So far this week, 59 new community cases have been reported.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, is at 5.81%, a decrease from last week’s rate of 6.23%.
Carroll County Public School on Monday put into effect a new protocol which will no longer require students and staff in close contact to a COVID-19 positive person but asymptomatic from having to quarantine. The updated rule went into effect on Monday and parents were notified of the decision on Friday.
Last Wednesday, Carroll’s board of education held a special meeting to discuss altering the protocols as 1,405 students — more than 6% of the district’s student population — were reported to be in quarantine because of close contacts at the time.
The state’s COVID-19 numbers have been trending upward since the beginning of July but saw a consistent decrease in its positivity rate for the past month. Its testing positivity rate was 3.91% on Tuesday and 4.13% last week.
According to the state health department’s website, 774 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus in Maryland, 11 fewer from the same time last week. Hospitalizations hit a low of 97 patients on July 2.
About 84.1% of Marylanders ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Children younger than 12 remain ineligible for the vaccines, though they are expected to qualify by the end of the year.
According to the county health department’s data, about 62.1% of eligible Carroll County residents have been fully vaccinated and almost 65.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The health department strongly encourages anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to get their first or second vaccine at one of the health department’s clinics, which are held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays.
People can preregister at cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links or walk in to the health department, at 290 South Center St. in Westminster. People coming for second doses should bring their vaccine cards.