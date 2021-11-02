COVID-19 cases in Carroll County are on the rise again

Five Moderna booster shot clinics for eligible residents will be hosted by the health department in the coming weeks. The booster is half the dose of the primary series dose and is administered at least six months after the second Moderna vaccine for those who are eligible, according to the department’s release. Eligible participants are 65 years older or 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or who work or live in high-risk settings.