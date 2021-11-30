Carroll County’s COVID-19 weekly case total drops, but positivity rate jumps; two county residents die from virus

Carroll County weekly COVID-19 data released Tuesday was a mixed bag. While the total numbers of cases dropped for the first week in a month, the positivity rate jumped more than a point. In addition, two county residents died due to the virus.
The county health department reported 227 new COVID-19 cases last week after reporting 254 the week of Nov. 14 and 224 the week of Nov. 7.
Of last week’s cases, five were reported at congregate facilities, including one Brightview staff member, two Pleasant View residents and two Pleasant View staff members, according to county health department data.
So far this week, 73 new community cases have been reported.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, is at 9.2%, an increase from the 7.61% reported last Tuesday.
The state saw another small increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate this week. Testing positivity was 5.04% on Tuesday, 3.75% the previous Tuesday and 3.38% on Nov. 16.
The county on Tuesday continued to be listed as having high COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The CDC’s most recent data reported 144.85 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Carroll for the last seven days that ended Monday. It takes more than 100 cases per 100,000 to be classified as high and at least 50 to be classified as having substantial transmission.
According to the CDC, transmission levels in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Howard, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Somerset, Worcester, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City were listed as substantial on Tuesday while the rest of the state, including Carroll, remains at high transmission.
According to the state health department’s website, 663 people were hospitalized in Maryland on Tuesday due to the virus, 78 more than the same time last week. Hospitalizations hit a low of 97 patients on July 2.
In Carroll County, the health department reports there were 16 new hospitalizations last week due to COVID-19.
Among Marylanders ages 18 and older, 88.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. According to the county health department’s data, 65.5% of eligible Carroll County residents have been fully vaccinated and 70.6% received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The health department strongly encourages anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to get their first or second vaccine at one of the department’s clinics, which are held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
People can preregister at cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links or walk into the health department, at 290 S. Center St. in Westminster. People coming for second doses should bring their vaccine cards.
Several Moderna booster shot clinics for eligible residents have been hosted by the health department over the last several weeks. The booster is half the dose of the primary series dose and is administered at least six months after the second Moderna vaccine, according to the department’s release.
A Moderna booster shot clinic is scheduled at the Winfield VFD Social Hall on Dec. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To register for the clinic, go to cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-booster-shots.
People who need a Pfizer booster can register for one of the health department’s regular clinics on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Registration page, according to a news release.
Those who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago can receive a Johnson & Johnson booster shot at the health department’s regular weekly clinics on the COVID-19 Registration page.
Eligible recipients can also mix and match their booster shots, the release states.
The health department continues to administer third doses of vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.
In early November, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age. To register children for the vaccine, go to cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination-for-children. On the site, users can click on the date they want to attend and fill out the digital form. Here are the clinic dates:
- Dec. 15 at Manchester Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The second dose is Jan. 5.
- Dec. 16 at Winfield Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The second dose is Jan. 6.