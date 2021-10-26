Carroll County’s COVID cases continue to decrease as it maintains substantial virus transmission status

About 85.9% of Marylanders ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Children younger than 12 remain ineligible for the vaccines, but the U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days.