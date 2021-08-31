Carroll County classified at high COVID-19 transmission, reports case increase of more than 30%

Carroll County was classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
In addition, the county’s coronavirus case total increased by more than 30 percent last week, rising to a level not seen since April. And the county health department reported that one county resident died last week as a result of COVID-19.
The CDC transmission status means a county has recorded at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The CDC website updates its data daily, and as of Monday, it reported 113.39 cases per 100,000. According to the CDC site, Carroll has been at high transmission since Saturday.
All other Maryland counties and Baltimore City are listed at high COVID-19 transmission except Talbot and Kent counties, which are listed at substantial.
Despite the rising numbers, Carroll County’s school board voted Monday evening to hold off implementation of the state school mask order until after it is approved by a General Assembly committee.
After board members discussed disagreement with a state decision, the board voted 4-1 during a special meeting to wait on the mask order citing the county’s good performance dealing with the virus.
However, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners two weeks ago announced updated restrictions regarding all gatherings and meetings involving county staff and county facilities. In awareness of increasing COVID-19 infections and in order to protect staff and the community, all county meetings or gatherings where physical distancing of six feet is not possible will return to a virtual environment.
Last week the county health department reported a total of 168 cases, the most since the week of April 25 when 155 cases were reported. Last week’s total is up for 126 cases from the week of Aug. 15 and 93 from the week of Aug. 8.
Of last week’s cases, 17 were reported at congregate facilities, including one Carroll Lutheran Village staff member, three Longview residents and one staff member, seven Nova Springs residents and one staff member, one Sunrise staff member, two Lorien Mt. Airy residents and one Springfield staff member.
The county has reported 87 new cases so far this week as of Tuesday afternoon.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, is at 6.92% after being as low as 0.71% at the end of June.
One county resident, a woman over the age of 65, died from COVID-19 last week, according to health department data.
At this point, more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state’s COVID-19 numbers have also been trending upward since the beginning of July. The testing positivity rate, which hit a low of 0.45% in June, climbed to 5.05% on Tuesday.
According to the state website, 744 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus in Maryland, a 25-person jump from last week. Hospitalizations hit a low of 97 patients on July 2.
About 80.9% of eligible Marylanders have received at least one dose of vaccine. Children younger than 12 remain ineligible for the vaccines, though they are expected to qualify for vaccinations by the end of the year.
According to the county health department’s data, about 63% of eligible Carroll County residents have been fully vaccinated — the fifth largest proportion in the state. Almost 59% of Carroll have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The health department strongly encourages anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to get their first or second vaccine at one of the health department’s clinics, which are held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There is no clinic on Friday, Sept. 17.
People can preregister at https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links/ or simply walk-in to the health department, at 290 South Center Street in Westminster. People coming for second doses should bring their vaccine cards.