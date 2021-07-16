‘COVID is still here’: Carroll County experiences small uptick in coronavirus cases

Carroll County is experiencing a small uptick in COVID-19 cases along with the state.
During the Board of Commissioners open session on Thursday, county Health Officer Ed Singer provided updates on COVID-19 data and vaccination clinics.
After several weeks of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the county, confirmed case numbers rose last week. Case, hospitalization, death and vaccination data are still updated weekly on the health department’s website.
The department reported 10 cases last week, after reporting just three cases the week of June 27 and eight cases the week of June 20.
“We haven’t seen cases increasing in several weeks, until this week,” Singer said. “Even though the State of Emergency is over, COVID is still here. The new variants spread more easily and the Delta variant now makes up over half the cases in the United States … State and national data show that most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are occurring in unvaccinated individuals.”
In addition, the virus forced the closure of a county camp. On Wednesday, River Valley Ranch camp in Manchester shut down after two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported among its staff, according to a statement on the camp’s website. The cases were discovered after routine weekly testing.
The camp is requiring staff members who were exposed to quarantine. With staff out, camp sessions were canceled through next week and will tentatively restart July 25.
The countywide case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, is 1.02.
The county’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, is at 1.44% after being as low as 0.71% at the end of June.
The state is also experiencing an uptick in cases. The positivity rate in Maryland is 1.18% after being as low as 0.60% two weeks ago.
With cases up, hospitalizations seem to stay relatively low with 120 people across the state are hospitalized with the virus. That number was more than 1,200 in late April.
According to the state website, 75.9% of Marylanders have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is not the time to let down our guard and become complacent about preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5. “The more people in our community get vaccinated, the more we can all feel confident about returning to normal and reduce the impact of the virus on ourselves, our loved ones and the community as a whole.”
Health department vaccination clinics are currently scheduled for Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in July; starting Aug. 3 clinics will be Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Fridays from 1-3 p.m.
The clinics are now hosted at the county health department building in Westminster. Walk-ins are welcome and all three vaccines, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer, are available at all clinics, according to a county news release.
More information on the clinics can be found at https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links/. People who need help to register or who cannot make those clinic times can call 410-876-2152 for assistance. Pharmacy and other vaccination options can be found at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine.
The health department is also attending a limited number of events to bring COVID-19 vaccines to communities across the county. The “Health on Wheels” RV will be at the Carroll County FFA and 4H Fair from July 31 to Aug. 6, with vaccinations for ages 12 and up and information on other health department services.
“Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to protect yourself and others, and prevent more variants,” Singer said. “If you are not yet vaccinated, you are at higher risk. If you are not sure about vaccination, talk to your doctor and visit our website for updates and links to reliable sites for more information.”
The health department has given over 27,000 first doses and nearly 26,000 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Almost 60% of all county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including residents who were vaccinated at other locations, such as mass vaccination sites and pharmacies.