Carroll commissioners approve grant for courthouse security updates, continuation of adult drug treatment court program

Window film will be installed on all public-facing windows and doors at the Carroll County Circuit Court in Westminster “to add an extra layer of security,” according to Fred S. Hecker, administrative judge for the Carroll County Circuit Court, the result of a $12,000 grant awarded to the county and accepted by commissioners Thursday.

“I hope we never need it, but since they were offering, we took the opportunity,” Hecker said.

The funding is available exclusively for the purchase and installation of security window film in public entrance areas of the Circuit Courthouse. The grant will fund the entire cost of the project and there are no county funds required for this project.

The Circuit Court will receive the funding through the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts.

Later in the meeting, commissioners also approved submission of the fiscal 2023 Office of Problem-Solving Court’s Discretionary grant application and accepted an award of $370,948.31 for the continued funding of the Carroll County Adult Drug Treatment Court. The state grant requires a county match totaling $4,745.

CCADC is a court-operated program under the direction of the Carroll County Circuit Court that coordinates an effort to identify adult non-violent substance abusing offenders who live in the county and place them under strict court monitoring and community supervision, coupled with effective substance abuse treatment and referrals to supportive services.

Participants in CCADC typically have a significant number of arrests related to their addiction, multiple criminal cases, periods of unsuccessful supervision, lengthy periods of incarceration and multiple failures at substance abuse treatment, according to a meeting document.

Since April 2007, the CCADC has accepted 497 individuals with 262 participants successfully completing the program and 37 current participants. Those who successfully complete the 13-month program significantly reduce their substance use, time of incarceration and further involvement in the criminal justice system.

“We’re approaching our 500th participant. We’ve graduated a little over 50% so it’s a tough program,” Hecker said. “Those who do go on to graduate from our drug treatment court … have a lower recidivism rate and obviously it results in a better community and cost savings to the community.”

He added many graduates are now working in the community in the recovery arena, operating sober living homes and assisting those who are going through recovery.

While the COVID-19 pandemic restricted court operations for two years, Hecker said fewer individuals have come through the program. Now that the facility is fully operational, he expects to see a steady increase in program participants.

Grant funding has covered the vast majority of the cost of the adult drug treatment court since its inception. The court has also successfully applied for federal grant funds and used community fundraising to cover program costs.