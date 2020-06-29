Landfill coupons discontinued, last year’s coupons good until October

Carroll County’s residential waste coupon program has been discontinued, but last year’s coupons received an expiration extension due to the pandemic, according to a county news release.
Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on April 2 to discontinue the program that previously gave two waste disposal coupons to every property owner with their tax bill. Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, was opposed.
The coupons are good for free disposal of waste up to 500 pounds per coupon, according to Cliff Engle, bureau chief of solid waste for the county. “Coupons were sent to residential, commercial and industrial property owners, as well as owners of properties not yet developed,” the release reads.
However, due to COVID-19, the county is extending last year’s coupons’ expiration date. Instead of expiring June 30, the coupons will be accepted through Oct. 3, according to the news release.
“Current and potential costs of the program, and how those affect the county’s budget, were the primary reasons for discontinuing the program,” the release states, noting that the program costs the county approximately $200,000 annually.
“However, if all coupons were redeemed at full value, the free waste tons received would represent about 25% of the landfill’s total waste accepted annually, and the cost to the fund would exceed $2 [million],” the release reads. “The potential free waste disposal would also deplete the landfill life at a faster rate, requiring significant capital investment sooner than anticipated.”
The solid waste budget cannot support this program, and in an effort not to raise taxes, the coupon program was discontinued, according to the release.
“The Board of Commissioners is aware of the challenges surrounding this difficult decision and asks for everyone’s understanding moving forward. This decision did not come lightly, and the board will continue to identify ways it can assist our citizens with the landfill process and procedures,” the release reads.