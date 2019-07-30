Carroll County files suit against opioid drug makers, Sackler family

“To be honest with you I wasn’t in favor of it when I first heard about it. Because unlike with the cigarette manufacturers we sued, the doctors are the gatekeeper for this," Frazier said, referring to the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in which tobacco manufacturers agreed to compensate states for the harms caused by their addictive products. “But when the doctors are mislead, I guess the ones you have to go back to then are the drug manufacturing companies. They are the ones that mislead the doctors.”