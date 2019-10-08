“Watershed restoration plans summarize the proposed and potential restoration strategies to meet local total maximum daily load (TMDL) requirements associated with the urban wasteload allocation (WLA). A TMDL establishes the maximum amount of an impairing substance or stressor that a waterbody can assimilate and still meet Water Quality Standards (WQS). TMDLs are based on the relationship between pollution sources and in-stream water quality conditions,” the release reads.