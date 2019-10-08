Carroll County is seeking citizen feedback on six plans relating to watershed restoration over the next two months, according to a county news release.
The county is accepting comments from the public on six separate “watershed restoration plans, characterization plans, and stream corridor assessments” for the watersheds of: Upper and Lower Monocacy, Prettyboy, Loch Raven, Double Pipe Creek, and Liberty, the release states.
“The purpose of the watershed restoration plans is to outline the steps required to restore and protect the respective watershed area,” according to the release.
The county is required by its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System MS4 Permit to allow for public participation, the release states.
The comment period for Upper and Lower Monocacy runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30; comments for Prettyboy and Loch Raven will be received Oct. 14 through Nov. 14; and the comment period for Double Pipe Creek and Liberty runs Oct. 28 through Nov. 28, the release states.
“Watershed restoration plans summarize the proposed and potential restoration strategies to meet local total maximum daily load (TMDL) requirements associated with the urban wasteload allocation (WLA). A TMDL establishes the maximum amount of an impairing substance or stressor that a waterbody can assimilate and still meet Water Quality Standards (WQS). TMDLs are based on the relationship between pollution sources and in-stream water quality conditions,” the release reads.
Citizens can read the plan by going to: https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/government/directory/land-resource-management/resourcemanagement/. Also, hard copies are available in the Bureau of Resource Management, in the Carroll County Office Building, Room 209, at 225 N. Center St. in Westminster.
Citizens may send comments to Kelly Martin at krmartin@carrollcountymd.gov or mail c/o Carroll Bureau of Resource Management, 225 N. Center Street, Room 209, Westminster, MD 21157. To give oral comments, contact Tracy Eberhard at 410-386-2712.