$1M exterior repairs to Carroll County government office building to be complete next month

The exterior of the Carroll County government office building in Westminster is getting a full update after several years of wear and tear.
The office building at 225 N. Center St., was constructed in 1973 and an addition was completed in 1997. The building serves as office space for staff in several county departments, and contains a multipurpose office where residents can interact with county government employees. It is also the main meeting space for the county commissioners and other boards and commissions.
After years of exposure to the elements, the building’s exterior system has begun to fail, according to Justin Megonnell, bureau chief for facilities in the Department of Public Works. Repairs are required in order to preserve and protect the integrity of the structure, he said.
In August the Board of Carroll County Commissioners approved a $1 million request from the Bureau of Facilities to complete repairs, maintenance and replacement to the exterior envelope systems of the building, using contractor Garland DBS Inc.
During the commissioners meeting today, project manager Thad Highlander said updates will include repairs to control joints, mortar the roof and a complete pressure washing of the building.
Jason Green, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, estimated a mid-January completion date for the project.
“The building has remained fully operational with only a minor impact related to noise from certain construction activities,” he said.