$50,000 bid for grand champion chocolate cake breaks record at Carroll County Fair

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ezra Krispin walks his applesauce cake with walnuts among potential bidders during the annual Cake Auction at the Carroll County 4H and FFA Fair Wednesday night in Westminster. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

The Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair cake auction smashed fundraising records again this year with a $50,000 bid for the reserve grand champion baked good — a chocolate cake with peanut butter icing baked by 10-year-old Addison Fritz of Westminster.

It was the highest bid for a cake in the fair’s 126-year history.

Advertisement

The cake was purchased by a group of about 16 businesses that pooled their resources and called themselves the Good ‘Ole Carroll County Farm & Business Supporters.

Thunderous applause erupted from the crowd gathered under a big white tent outside the Ag Center in Westminster following the $50,000 bid on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

“I definitely was not expecting this big of a win,” Fritz said. “I very much appreciate the people that bid on the cake.”

The event raised more than $150,000 in total. According to auction superintendent Amy Petkovsek, money raised goes directly to support the fair, which helps it remain the only county fair in Maryland that does not charge an entrance fee.

Kenny Staley of Staley’s Body Shop and Karen Kohn of Ben’s Rental, both of Westminster, bid on behalf of the Good ‘Ole Carroll County Farm & Business Supporters group.

“It keeps the fair free,” Staley said, “and that’s important to us, and that’s why we do it.”

The fair’s grand champion baked good, a Swedish tea ring baked by 13-year-old Lance Rill of Hampstead, was purchased for $15,000 by another group of local business owners called the Carroll County Farmer’s Business Syndicate.

The two groups have the best kind of rivalry, said business syndicate representative Trevor Hoff, 31, who owns Local Homestead Products in New Windsor. A healthy bidding competition drives up prices and helps support agriculture by supporting the fair, he said.

“It’s about making sure that these kids know that they’re supported,” Hoff said, “because if they’re supported then they’ll hopefully want to work in the ag sector later on. We need people to continue on that path, to fill the jobs that we have — for myself and Local Homestead and for other places as well. We all need these kids to want to be part of the ag community, and this shows them that we support them. Hopefully, they’ll want to come back to Carroll County.”

The Carroll County Farmer’s Business Syndicate was formed about a decade ago and has taken home the grand champion baked item several times. Hoff said teaming up allows them to make a big contribution to the fair without financially overburdening any one member.

Advertisement

The Good ‘Ole Carroll County Farm & Business Supporters formed four years ago to compete with the business syndicate, Kohn said.

“We can’t outbid them by ourselves,” Kohn said, “so we got our group together.”

Carroll County Commissioner Tom Gordon is a member of the Carroll County Farmer’s Business Syndicate. He said he doesn’t mind losing to a $50,000 bid because all the money goes to a good cause.

“That was incredible,” Gordon said, “I think that that’s going to be a record for some time. Anybody that’s planning to beat that better bring a big wallet.”

Good ‘Ole Carroll County Farm & Business Supporters did not have a set budget for the auction, but Kohn said the record-breaking bid was near their upper spending limit.

Staley said they decided to aggressively pursue the reserve grand champion because cake is easier to share and a surefire crowd pleaser for such a large group.

Advertisement

Both groups plan to share their decadent winnings among all members.

“I’m more of a cake person than a tea ring guy,” Staley said, “and one of the judges said it’s the best she’d ever eaten of that type of cake.”

The champion baker’s mother, Cheryl Rill, 43, of Hampstead, said the tea ring recipe has been in her family for four generations.

“I was in 4-H my whole life and always made Swedish tea rings that never did this well,” Cheryl Rill said, “so it’s really cool to see how well he did.”

Lance Rill said it feels good have contributed the grand champion baked item, and to have helped to raise thousands of dollars in support of the fair.

“It’s a lot of money,” Lance Rill said.

Advertisement

The reserve champion’s success is due in part to lucky milk, Fritz said. The young baker raised about $600 from the same cake last year. This year, her baking process was interrupted when she ran out of milk. Fortunately, Fritz was able to borrow milk from a neighbor, which explains why her cake was luckier this year, she joked.

“That was apparently the good luck milk,” Fritz said. “I’m just glad that it’s all going to the Carroll County fair.”

Fritz also participated in swine and dairy cow showings during the fair.

“I’d rather work with my cows and my pigs,” Fritz said, “but I like to bake.”

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Each of the last four Carroll County Fair cake auctions has raised record-breaking amounts of money. Last year, the auction raised $130,000, and in 2021, the event raised $111,875. That broke the previous record of $87,300, set in 2019.

“This is an amazing evening that’ll go down in history for a long time,” Hoff said. “To see a cake go for $50,000 — I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the one of the most expensive cakes at a fair that’s ever happened.”

Advertisement

Club members registered with the Carroll County 4-H program can enter a variety of baked items in the fair each year, including decorated cakes, cookies, pies, quick breads and yeast breads. These items are judged, and blue-ribbon winners may be entered in the auction for purchase. The Cake Auction Committee has final discretion for determining which items are included in the auction. Other baked goods that don’t make it into the auction are sold at a bake sale.